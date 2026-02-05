Fogo Island RCMP arrest man for possession after traffic stop

Justice, News February 5th, 2026

A 43-year-old man was arrested by Fogo Island RCMP after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia.

On Feb. 1, around 8:00 p.m., officers on patrol observed a vehicle with an expired registration near the ferry terminal and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 43-year-old man, was also operating the car with a suspended licence, and could not provide proof of insurance. Police issued the man tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for operating without insurance and driving while disqualified.

Since the vehicle was not insured, officers seized it for impound. During a search of the car, officers located and seized quantities of suspected cocaine and psilocybin (mushrooms), improperly stored cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

The driver was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was released from custody on an undertaking and is expected to appear in Provincial Court in April 2026.

The investigation is ongoing.