Fog and overcast conditions to start the day
Newfoundland
Fog is expected across the Island this morning. There will be some clearing skies on the west coast and mostly sunny in central. On the Avalon Peninsula, we can expect to see some increasing clouds. Highs today will be near 10 degrees.
Labrador
Fog will persist this morning for the western and central areas. It will be cloudy for all regions today, except along the coast, where a mix of sun and cloud is expected. Highs will be between 8 and 12 degrees.