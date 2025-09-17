Flight from US to Europe diverted to Gander, woman arrested after disturbance

News September 17th, 2025

Police responded to a report of a disturbance onboard a flight bound for Europe after the aircraft was diverted to Gander International Airport early Wednesday morning. A 25-year-old woman was arrested and removed from the plane. She now faces charges under the Criminal Code and Aeronautics Act.

On September 17 at 4:16 a.m. local time Gander RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance on board a flight from New York to Europe that resulted in the plane diverting to Gander International Airport. An unruly passenger onboard a flight assaulted members of the flight crew, and had to be secured for landing.

After landing, RCMP officers entered the aircraft and arrested 25-year-old Kristina Barsegyan.

Barsegyan faces two counts of assault, two counts of assault of a peace officer and one count of resisting arrest under the Criminal Code.

She was also charged with Interfering with a crew member in the performance of their duties, contrary to section 7.41 (1) of the Aeronautics Act.

Barsegyan was held in police custody overnight to appear before Gander Provincial Court today.