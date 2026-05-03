Firefighters make quick work of early-morning house fire

Local News, News May 3rd, 2026

An early-morning house fire in the west end of St. John’s was handled quickly by responding firefighters.

At about 3:45 a.m. crews were called to a home on Lewisporte Place in the Cowan Heights area of St. John’s. When firefighters arrived they found fire in a basement apartment. Ed Sears, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, said that the fire was contained to a small area, however the apartment received considerable smoke and water damage.

One person was home in an upstairs apartment, but was uninjured. A resident of the basement apartment was reportedly not at home with firefighters arrived. They have been displaced as a result of the fire.

It was the second time in just over twelve hours that fire crews were called to the residence, having also been summoned on Saturday afternoon. While that incident was deemed a false alarm, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating the circumstances around the early-morning fire.

Video from the scene of a fire on Lewisporte Place in St. John’s early Sunday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)