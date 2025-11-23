Federal Conservatives hire Steve Outhouse to manage next campaign

Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill



News, Politics November 23rd, 2025

Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was in the province this weekend, meeting party supporters across the island.

While he was here, news broke in the Toronto Sun that the Conservative party has hired Steve Outhouse to manage the party’s next federal election campaign. Outhouse recently managed the provincial PC campaign in Newfoundland and Labrador that saw the Tories win a majority government.

Since then, Outhouse has been serving on Premier Tony Wakeham’s transition team. That appointment drew criticism from the Liberals and NDP, who were concerned that Outhouse’s social conservative views could affect government policy. But Poilievre says his next campaign with Outhouse will focus on the cost of living.