Fall vaccination clinics to begin across the province

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services says influenza (flu) and COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be available by appointment at various clinics across the province starting on Monday, Oct. 20.

People can now book vaccine clinic appointments online at TimefortheShot.ca. Appointments are available for the flu vaccine, the COVID-19 vaccine, or both at the same time. New appointment times will continue to be added, so individuals are encouraged to check the website regularly for updates.

Clinic appointments can also be booked by phone. Homebound or frail individuals who cannot travel to a Public Health vaccine clinic or visit a pharmacist or doctor can arrange a home visit by also calling one of the toll-free numbers below:

  • Eastern-Urban and -Rural Zones: 1-833-951-3884
  • Central Zone: 1-833-961-3749
  • Labrador-Grenfell Zone: 1-833-960-3643
  • Western Zone: 1-833-703-5470

Vaccines that target the latest strains of influenza and COVID-19 will be provided.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are also available at no cost through participating local pharmacies and family physicians.

