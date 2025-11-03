Environment Canada issues wind warning, coastal flooding statement; travel may be affected

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather November 3rd, 2025

Air Canada and Marine Atlantic are warning flights and ferry crossings may be affected by an impending storm Tuesday and Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings and coastal flooding statements.

Wind Warning:

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected.

Locations: Avalon and Burin Peninsulas.

Maximum wind gusts Tuesday: southeasterly 80 to 110 km/h.

Maximum wind gusts Tuesday night: west to southwesterly possibly exceeding 100 km/h.

Time span: Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday night.

Remarks: Strong southeasterly winds will develop on Tuesday afternoon, before shifting to strong west to southwesterly winds Tuesday evening. Winds will gradually diminish through the night on Wednesday. The strongest gusts are expected along the coast and over exposed areas. Disruptions to services and travel are possible. Secure loose objects. Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

Coastal Flood Warning:

This statement is in effect for parts of the coast due to the following hazard(s): High storm surge. Large waves. Higher than normal water levels. Higher than normal water levels with large waves are expected near the coast.

Locations: northeast coast and east coast including the northern Avalon Peninsula, especially along north-facing shorelines. Maximum wave heights: 4 to 6 metres, breaking upon approach to shore.

Time span: Wednesday afternoon to Friday, especially near high tide. First high tide: 6 P.M to 8 P.M. Wednesday evening.

Second high tide: 6 A.M. to 8 A.M. day Thursday morning.

Third high tide: 6 P.M to 8 P.M. Thursday evening.

Fourth high tide: 6 A.M. to 8 A.M. day Friday morning.

Remarks: Large waves and pounding surf will produce higher than normal water levels along the coast. These large waves can cause coastal erosion in vulnerable areas, as well as damage to infrastructure along the shoreline, especially at locations that have been prone to impacts during similar events in the past.

Special Weather Statement in effect for:

St. John’s and vicinity

A rapidly deepening low pressure system with heavy rain and strong winds is expected.

Time span: Beginning Tuesday morning and lasting until Wednesday night.

Rainfall amounts: Generally 30 to 50 mm, with locally higher amounts possible.

Location: Most of Newfoundland.

Remarks: A low pressure system will rapidly deepen as it approaches Newfoundland from the south on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected over much of the island. At this time, heaviest rainfall amounts are expected along the south coast from Burgeo to the Burin Peninsula. However, there is still some uncertainty surrounding the track of this system. A slight shift in track could influence the location of highest rainfall amounts. Similar storms in the past have caused: -minor flooding and poor driving conditions due to significant rain. -minor damage and utility outages due to significant wind. Further details will be added as the scenario becomes more clear.