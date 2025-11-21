Energy Sector comes together today in support of young adults with cancer at 4th Shave for the Brave

News November 21st, 2025

The 4th Energy Shave for the Brave is set to be another monumental event with the energy sector coming together in support of Young Adult Cancer Canada (YACC, a national organization based in St. John’s that offers supportive services and programming to provide support, information, and inspiration to Canadians diagnosed with cancer under the age of 40.

The Energy Shave started in 2021 when Mark Collett, CEO, Crosbie was inspired by the supportive energy

during the oil industry rally on Confederation Hill on September 15, 2020 when Geoff Eaton, Founder and

Executive Director of YACC told the energy sector of Newfoundland Labrador “YACC has the backs of survivors in our community because you have ours.”

Collett shaved his head at the 2021 Energy NL conference in St. John’s, raising an incredible $266,516. Since then, Collett has been the champion of this event, hitting bigger targets, recruiting other Shavers, and encouraging companies in the sector to engage as sponsors.

This year expects to see another powerful event with seven Shavers and over $295,000 raised in support of YACC. Over 250 spectators are expected to be in the Delta Ballroom as this year’s Shavers put their heads on the line, including: Kirk Goobie, Vice President – East Coast, Suncor; Tore LÆseth, Country Director, Equinor Canada; Dennis MacDonald, Vice President, SSDCI, Atlantic Region, Cenovus; Jeff Murphy, Vice President of Capital Projects, North Atlantic; Shelley Sullivan, President and CEO, Newfoundland & Labrador Hydro; Jennifer Williams, President and CEO, Newfoundland & Labrador Hydro; with special guest Shaver, Lloyd Parrott, Minister of Energy and Mines, Government of Newfoundland & Labrador.

NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is covering the story and will have a full report this evening.