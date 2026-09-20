NEWS

News

Emergency water break repair underway in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

News

The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay is advising residents of an emergency water break repair on Hamilton River Road.

Work will begin in front of the cemetery at 2:00 p.m. and will continue until the repair is completed.

Detours will be in place at Hamilton River Road and Tenth Street and Hamilton River Road and Palliser Crescent. Motorists will be required to use Royal Street, Hunt Street, and Pleasant Avenue as detour streets.

The public is encouraged to exercise caution, obey the signage instructions, and be aware that heavy equipment will be working in this area.

The Town is apologizing for any inconvenience this may cause.

Related Articles

Dean Penney to be sentenced for first-degree murder on Sept. 11th
Read more
RNC searching for missing teen in St. John’s
Read more
Man arrested after anti-theft device leads police right to him
Read more
Labour Day weekend brings parades, family events and free provincial park entry across N.L.
Read more
NLTA hopes to see teacher recruitment, retention concerns addressed this school year
Read more
Back to top