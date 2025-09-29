Election 2025: Tories promises safer roads on west coast campaign swing; televised leaders’ debate set for Oct. 8

Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill



News, Politics September 29th, 2025

The three party leaders will face-off in the televised leaders debate on Wednesday, Oct. 8, from 7 p.m. to 8:30. The debate is being organized in co-operation among NTV, CBC, VOCM and The Telegram and will be broadcast live on NTV and CBC.

On the campaign trail, PC leader Tony Wakeham is on the west coast today after spending the weekend campaigning in Labrador. NTV’s Ben Cleary is in Pasadena tonight and joins us live with the latest party promise for safer roads.