NEWS

News

Drizzle and fog persist on the northern Avalon, fair weather elsewhere

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather

Newfoundland
On the Northern Avalon, rain, drizzle, and fog are expected today. There is a chance of drizzle in central Newfoundland, but conditions will clear in the afternoon. On the west coast, a mix of sun and cloud is expected. It will remain cool on the Northern Avalon with highs near 8. Elsewhere across the Island, temperatures between 10 and 15 are expected.

Labrador
A mix of sun and cloud is expected for all areas; there will be some fog this morning along the coast. Highs will range from 13 to 15 across Labrador.

Related Articles

Cloudy skies today for most of the province
Read more
A beautiful fall day expected across the province
Read more
Somewhat of an improvement weatherwise today
Read more
Wet and windy weather expected across the province
Read more
Showers for parts of Newfoundland and Labrador
Read more
A nice and warm day for most of Newfoundland, unsettled in Labrador
Read more
Back to top