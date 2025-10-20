Drizzle and fog persist on the northern Avalon, fair weather elsewhere

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather October 20th, 2025

Newfoundland

On the Northern Avalon, rain, drizzle, and fog are expected today. There is a chance of drizzle in central Newfoundland, but conditions will clear in the afternoon. On the west coast, a mix of sun and cloud is expected. It will remain cool on the Northern Avalon with highs near 8. Elsewhere across the Island, temperatures between 10 and 15 are expected.

Labrador

A mix of sun and cloud is expected for all areas; there will be some fog this morning along the coast. Highs will range from 13 to 15 across Labrador.