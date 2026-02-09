Driver arrested after fleeing police at more than double the speed limit

News February 9th, 2026

A woman was arrested for dangerous driving after fleeing from police at more than double the posted speed limit, before crashing into a snowbank.

On February 8, 2026, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a member of Operational Patrol Services attempted to stop a vehicle on Logy Bay Road at Harding Road, however, the driver failed to stop and accelerated to speeds exceeding 115 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue the vehicle and instead continued northbound on Logy Bay Road at normal speeds, where several minutes later the officer observed the vehicle crashed into a snowbank with the driver attempting to exit.

Police arrested the driver for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and conveyed the 27-year-old female to the St. John’s lockup, where she was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police, and the vehicle was impounded.