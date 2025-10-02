Dramatic collision knocks down light pole, closes east-end intersection

News October 1st, 2025

A collision in the east end of St. John’s on Wednesday evening knocked down a light pole, forcing the closure of a busy intersection.

At about 7:15 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Allandale Road and Mount Scio Road following the two-vehicle incident. A car and SUV collided in the intersection, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. Both vehicles traveled towards a traffic island and struck a metal traffic signal pole, breaking it from its base.

The crash sent debris across the roadway and forced personnel to close most of the intersection for approximately three hours. As one of the vehicles involved was an electric vehicle, firefighters used a tool plugged into its charging port in an attempt to prevent the vehicle from moving on its own.

Both drivers of the vehicles were assessed at the scene, but were reportedly uninjured.

Video from the scene of a dramatic collision in the east end of St. John’s on Wednesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)