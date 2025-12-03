Doug Partridge named head coach of the Newfoundland Rogues

News, Sports December 3rd, 2025

The Newfoundland Rogues have named Doug Partridge as head coach for the team’s upcoming 2026 season.

Partridge will lead the Rogues into their fifth season, which includes 38 games – 24 of them at the Mary Browns Centre – from Feb. 6 to May 24, followed by the playoffs.

“I want to build a team that reflects the province,” Partridge said. “I know the players here and that connection between the team and the fans will take this organization and this experience to the next level.”

This season the Rogues compete in a newly-formed Atlantic Canada Division of the TBL basketball league, featuring two teams from Nova Scotia, one from New Brunswick, and the Rogues. Under this schedule, each visiting team will play in St. John’s twice. The league is also exploring expansion: two additional Atlantic-region teams may join as early as next year.

The schedule includes games against Montreal and Sudbury of the BSL, as well as other TBL teams.

Partridge brings to the Rogues a storied coaching record and deep community commitment:

As head coach at Memorial University of Newfoundland women’s basketball for over a decade, he earned top honours: among them the national “CIS Coach of the Year” award (2002–03).

in two 5th place finishes and a national bronze medal placing in 2006-07. Twice earned league-level Coach of the Year recognition in AUAA / AUS competitions.

Beyond the university level, served in leadership roles with Newfoundland and Labrador Basketball Association (NLBA), helping to shape basketball development in the province.

After spending last year with the Halifax Hoopers – a team with a balanced roster of four local, four Canadian, and four American players – Partridge is eager to add talented local athletes from Newfoundland and Labrador.

