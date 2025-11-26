Devastating loss for Gushue at Olympic Trials; forces must-win game tonight against Jacobs

News, Sports November 26th, 2025

After winning three-straight games to open the Canadian Trials, Brad Gushue and his St. John’s-based rink are now fighting for a playoff spot.

The former Olympic champ dropped a 9-7 decision to Mike McEwan this morning. His record now sits at 4-2 with his final round-robin game set for tonight against Jacobs, who are now 5-1 and have already clinched a playoff spot.

Only the top three teams in the men’s eight-team round-robin portion advance to the playoffs.