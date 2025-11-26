NEWS

News

Devastating loss for Gushue at Olympic Trials; forces must-win game tonight against Jacobs

News, Sports

After winning three-straight games to open the Canadian Trials, Brad Gushue and his St. John’s-based rink are now fighting for a playoff spot.

The former Olympic champ dropped a 9-7 decision to Mike McEwan this morning. His record now sits at 4-2 with his final round-robin game set for tonight against Jacobs, who are now 5-1 and have already clinched a playoff spot.

Only the top three teams in the men’s eight-team round-robin portion advance to the playoffs.

Related Articles

Gushue remains unbeaten at Olympic curling trials in Halifax
Read more
St. John’s baseball star Jaida Lee drafted into new women’s pro league
Read more
Team Gushue one of eight men’s team hoping to win Olympic curling trials in Halifax
Read more
Brad Gushue one of eight men’s team hoping to win Olympic curling trials in Halifax this week
Read more
NL Regiment rallies in come-from-behind win over Chicoutimi
Read more
Mercer scores again as Devils beat Blackhawks in overtime
Read more
Back to top