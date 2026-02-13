Deer Lake RCMP reminds residents to lock up their vehicles

Justice, News February 13th, 2026

After recent reports of vandalism to parked cars, Deer Lake RCMP is urging residents to lock doors and safeguard valuables.

On Monday, Feb. 9, police were called to investigate reports of mischief caused to vehicles parked overnight on Tulks Lane and Fifth Avenue in the town of Deer Lake. Investigators believe an individual gained entry into at least three vehicles, which sustained varying degrees of damage.

Although no items have been reported stolen, the suspect rifled through consoles and glove compartments.

Deer Lake RCMP is investigating the reports with assistance from the RCMP Forensic Identification Section (FIS) and are urging all residents to practice safe habits. Always lock your vehicle doors, do not leave or store any valuable items in a vehicle and report any suspicious activity to your local police.

Anyone who has been the victim of a similar crime, or anyone with information about these recent thefts, including doorbell camera, dash cam or surveillance video, is asked to contact the Deer Lake RCMP detachment directly at 709-635-2173.