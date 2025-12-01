Deer Lake RCMP looking to identify driver of vehicle related to ongoing police investigation

Justice, News December 1st, 2025

Deer Lake RCMP is looking to identify a driver, who investigators believe holds information related to an ongoing police investigation into a suspicious occurrence on Friday night between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Friday Nov. 21, police responded to a report of suspicious occurrence that occurred in the parking lot of the Dairy Queen restaurant. Police are looking to speak with an unknown male driver who was in the area at the time of the incident. The man is described as white, in his mid to late 50’s, heavy set, balding, shirtless and seen operating a silver Chevrolet passenger vehicle, possible a Cruz.

The investigation remains ongoing and Deer Lake RCMP asks business owners in the area to check their video surveillance footage.

Anyone who may have information on the identity of the unknown male driver, or if you believe you are that driver, you are asked to contact Deer Lake RCMP at 709-635-2173.