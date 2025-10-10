Deer Lake RCMP arrests impaired and unregistered driver at checkpoint

News October 10th, 2025

An RCMP checkpoint led to the arrest of a 42-year-old woman very early Friday morning for impaired operation, operation while over 80 mg% and operating an unregistered vehicle.

At approximately 12:10 a.m. on Oct. 10, officers were conducting a checkpoint in the community of Deer Lake. A driver approached the checkpoint, exhibited signs of alcohol impairment and failed a roadside breath test.

The 42-year-old Deer Lake woman was arrested and transported to the detachment, where she provided further breath samples that were over two times the legal limit.

Her license was suspended, and her vehicle was seized and impounded. She will appear in court at the end of November to answer to criminal charges of:

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired,

Operation of a motor vehicle while over 80 mg% of alcohol,

She was also ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for operating an unregistered or unlicensed vehicle.