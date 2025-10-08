NEWS

Deer Lake and Harbour Breton RCMP respond to overnight moose vehicle collisions

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador officers responded to two separate moose-vehicle collisions on Tuesday, in Harbour Breton and Deer Lake, over 400 kilometers apart. The vehicles involved in each crash sustained extensive damages, and one crash sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

At approximately 8:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Harbour Breton RCMP responded to a collision on Route 360, near Harbour Breton Bay. The crash involved a pickup truck and a moose. The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, did not suffer any injuries. The collision required the temporary closure of Route 360 to allow emergency crews to investigate and safely clear the scene.

Just minutes later, at approximately 8:22 p.m., Deer Lake RCMP responded to a separate collision on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) near Hampden Junction, involving a passenger vehicle and a moose. Hampden Regional Fire Department and Emergency Health Services personnel also responded to the scene.

Emergency crews located the vehicle involved overturned in the ditch and extracted the injured driver. The lone occupant of the vehicle, a 57-year-old man, sustained serious injuries in the collision and was transported to Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook for medical care and treatment.

Investigations into these collisions continue.

