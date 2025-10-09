Local

Danny Breen re-elected as mayor, Ron Ellsworth elected deputy mayor in St. John’s municipal election

Danny Breen has been elected to a third term as Mayor of St. John’s, defeating challenger Ivy Hanley by more than 4,000 votes.

Ron Ellsworth was elected Deputy Mayor, defeating his two challengers with 57 per cent of the vote.

The final results were posted on the City of St. John’s web site and appear below.

Mayor

NameVotes% of Votes 
Danny Breen (elected)15,21656.74%
Ivy Hanley11,60343.26%

Deputy Mayor

NameVotes% of Votes 
Ron Ellsworth (elected)14,78757.19%
Bianca Lono8,63633.40%
Rigel Penman2,435 9.42%

Ward 1

NameVotes% of Votes
Jill Bruce (acclaimed)N/AN/A

Ward 2

NameVotes% of Votes
Brenda Halley (elected)2,52548.13%
Greg Smith1,56729.87%
Todd Perrin4718.98%
Blair Trainor3055.81%
Greg Dunne2865.45%
Philip Barton921.75%

Ward 3

NameVotes% of Votes
Greg Noseworthy (acclaimed)N/AN/A

Ward 4

NameVotes% of Votes
Tom Davis (elected)2,81269.04%
Trini Bragg1,26130.96%

Ward 5

NameVotes% of Votes
Donnie Earle (elected)3,68759.16%
Carl Ridgeley 2,54540.84%

Councillor-at-Large

NameVotes% of Votes
Kate Cadigan (elected)16,57717.92%
Lynn Hammond (elected)11,86812.83%
Sandy Hickman (elected)11,83712.80%
Nikita Ryall (elected)10,12410.95%
Art Puddister8,2358.90%
Walter Harding7,9948.64%
Scott Fitzgerald 7,8858.53%
Myles Russell6,8467.40%
Paul Combden4,5514.92%
John Barbour 3,5763.87%
Wallace Ryan 2,5892.80%
Thomas Pouliot4020.43%

