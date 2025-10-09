Danny Breen re-elected as mayor, Ron Ellsworth elected deputy mayor in St. John’s municipal election

Local News, News, Politics October 8th, 2025

Danny Breen has been elected to a third term as Mayor of St. John’s, defeating challenger Ivy Hanley by more than 4,000 votes.

Ron Ellsworth was elected Deputy Mayor, defeating his two challengers with 57 per cent of the vote.

The final results were posted on the City of St. John’s web site and appear below.

Mayor

Name Votes % of Votes Danny Breen (elected) 15,216 56.74% Ivy Hanley 11,603 43.26%

Deputy Mayor

Name Votes % of Votes Ron Ellsworth (elected) 14,787 57.19% Bianca Lono 8,636 33.40% Rigel Penman 2,435 9.42%

Ward 1

Name Votes % of Votes Jill Bruce (acclaimed) N/A N/A

Ward 2

Name Votes % of Votes Brenda Halley (elected) 2,525 48.13% Greg Smith 1,567 29.87% Todd Perrin 471 8.98% Blair Trainor 305 5.81% Greg Dunne 286 5.45% Philip Barton 92 1.75%

Ward 3

Name Votes % of Votes Greg Noseworthy (acclaimed) N/A N/A

Ward 4

Name Votes % of Votes Tom Davis (elected) 2,812 69.04% Trini Bragg 1,261 30.96%

Ward 5

Name Votes % of Votes Donnie Earle (elected) 3,687 59.16% Carl Ridgeley 2,545 40.84%

Councillor-at-Large

Name Votes % of Votes Kate Cadigan (elected) 16,577 17.92% Lynn Hammond (elected) 11,868 12.83% Sandy Hickman (elected) 11,837 12.80% Nikita Ryall (elected) 10,124 10.95% Art Puddister 8,235 8.90% Walter Harding 7,994 8.64% Scott Fitzgerald 7,885 8.53% Myles Russell 6,846 7.40% Paul Combden 4,551 4.92% John Barbour 3,576 3.87% Wallace Ryan 2,589 2.80% Thomas Pouliot 402 0.43%