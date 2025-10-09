Danny Breen re-elected as mayor, Ron Ellsworth elected deputy mayor in St. John’s municipal election
Local News, News, Politics
Danny Breen has been elected to a third term as Mayor of St. John’s, defeating challenger Ivy Hanley by more than 4,000 votes.
Ron Ellsworth was elected Deputy Mayor, defeating his two challengers with 57 per cent of the vote.
The final results were posted on the City of St. John’s web site and appear below.
Mayor
|Name
|Votes
|% of Votes
|Danny Breen (elected)
|15,216
|56.74%
|Ivy Hanley
|11,603
|43.26%
Deputy Mayor
|Name
|Votes
|% of Votes
|Ron Ellsworth (elected)
|14,787
|57.19%
|Bianca Lono
|8,636
|33.40%
|Rigel Penman
|2,435
| 9.42%
Ward 1
|Name
|Votes
|% of Votes
|Jill Bruce (acclaimed)
|N/A
|N/A
Ward 2
|Name
|Votes
|% of Votes
|Brenda Halley (elected)
|2,525
|48.13%
|Greg Smith
|1,567
|29.87%
|Todd Perrin
|471
|8.98%
|Blair Trainor
|305
|5.81%
|Greg Dunne
|286
|5.45%
|Philip Barton
|92
|1.75%
Ward 3
|Name
|Votes
|% of Votes
|Greg Noseworthy (acclaimed)
|N/A
|N/A
Ward 4
|Name
|Votes
|% of Votes
|Tom Davis (elected)
|2,812
|69.04%
|Trini Bragg
|1,261
|30.96%
Ward 5
|Name
|Votes
|% of Votes
|Donnie Earle (elected)
|3,687
|59.16%
|Carl Ridgeley
|2,545
|40.84%
Councillor-at-Large
|Name
|Votes
|% of Votes
|Kate Cadigan (elected)
|16,577
|17.92%
|Lynn Hammond (elected)
|11,868
|12.83%
|Sandy Hickman (elected)
|11,837
|12.80%
|Nikita Ryall (elected)
|10,124
|10.95%
|Art Puddister
|8,235
|8.90%
|Walter Harding
|7,994
|8.64%
|Scott Fitzgerald
|7,885
|8.53%
|Myles Russell
|6,846
|7.40%
|Paul Combden
|4,551
|4.92%
|John Barbour
|3,576
|3.87%
|Wallace Ryan
|2,589
|2.80%
|Thomas Pouliot
|402
|0.43%