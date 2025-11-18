Corner Brook police issue numerous tickets over the weekend

News November 18th, 2025

The RNC issued over 25 Summary Office Tickets in the Corner Brook region for offences including speeding, suspended driving and parking violations.

On Saturday morning, officers conducted speeding enforcement on the Trans-Canada Highway that resulted in a number of speeding tickets issued. The afternoon checkpoint set up by the Traffic Unit and Operational Patrol Services on the North Shore saw over 60 vehicles pass through resulting in numerous tickets for various offences.

A traffic stop on West Street in Corner Brook Sunday afternoon resulted in a 7-day license suspension and vehicle seizure when the driver produced a warning result on a roadside device, after officers stopped the vehicle for parking on the wrong side of the road. Shortly thereafter, officers seized a second vehicle on Mill Road for which the driver was issued a number of tickets for suspended driving related offences.