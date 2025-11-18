NEWS

News

Corner Brook police issue numerous tickets over the weekend

News

The RNC issued over 25 Summary Office Tickets in the Corner Brook region for offences including speeding, suspended driving and parking violations.

On Saturday morning, officers conducted speeding enforcement on the Trans-Canada Highway that resulted in a number of speeding tickets issued. The afternoon checkpoint set up by the Traffic Unit and Operational Patrol Services on the North Shore saw over 60 vehicles pass through resulting in numerous tickets for various offences.

A traffic stop on West Street in Corner Brook Sunday afternoon resulted in a 7-day license suspension and vehicle seizure when the driver produced a warning result on a roadside device, after officers stopped the vehicle for parking on the wrong side of the road. Shortly thereafter, officers seized a second vehicle on Mill Road for which the driver was issued a number of tickets for suspended driving related offences.

Related Articles

NL Health Services accepting applications for 2025 scholarships
Read more
Clarenville-Bonavista RCMP investigating dangerous vandalism to power substation
Read more
Mount Pearl seeking input on public transit
Read more
St. John’s doctor providing emergency care in Gaza
Read more
Former U.S. Vice-President Dick Cheney passes away
Read more
Placentia RCMP stops unlicensed driver for speeding, impounds vehicle
Read more
Back to top