Contractor faces sentencing Wednesday in fatal refinery explosion

News November 19th, 2025

Lorneville Mechanical Contractors will be back in Clarenville Provincial Court Wednesday morning for sentencing, after pleading guilty to workplace safety charges last month.

The charges stem from the 2022 flash explosion at the Come By Chance Refinery, a tragedy that claimed the life of 47-year-old worker Shawn Peddle and left seven others injured.

On Tuesday, the judge accepted a joint sentencing recommendation for Braya Renewable Fuels, imposing a total financial penalty of $118,000. That includes a $60,000 fine, an $18,000 victim fine surcharge, and $40,000 set aside for public education.