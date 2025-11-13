College of the North Atlantic hosts open house on Thursday

News November 13th, 2025

CNA Day is back, offering an exciting chance to see, try, and experience everything College of the North Atlantic (CNA) has to offer.

From hands-on demonstrations with cutting-edge technology to meeting instructors and current students, visitors can dive into the programs, supports, and vibrant campus life that make CNA a launchpad for success.

Jeff Martin, Director of Student Experience, says CNA Day is designed to give prospective students a real sense of what college life is like.

“CNA Day is about exploring your options, discovering what excites you, and imagining yourself thriving here,” Martin said. “It’s a day to try new things, ask questions, and see how our programs, equipment, and community come together to support and prepare students for their future success.”

Visitors can tour campuses, experience labs and workshops, and get insights into support services such as tutoring, counseling, and career guidance. Faculty and employees in crucial student support roles are available to answer questions, guide students through the application process, and provide details on financial aid.

Nearly 2,000 junior high and high school students from more than 50 schools are already registered for this year’s event. CNA Day stays open until 7 p.m. for a special family evening, giving families a chance to explore the college together after work or school and see all that CNA has to offer – the more, the merrier.

CNA Day runs on campuses across Newfoundland and Labrador on Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.