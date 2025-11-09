Coast Guard reports debris from MSC Baltic washing ashore

Nature, News November 9th, 2025

The MSC Baltic, a grounded container ship near Wild Cove on the province’s west coast, has been damaged by what the Canadian Coast Guard is calling ‘extreme wind and sea conditions’.

In an update made Friday, the coast guard said the salvage crew has reported some damage to equipment onboard the ship, and some debris from the grounded vessel has been seen in the water and on the shoreline. The Coast Guard also reported significant movement in the bow and stern of the ship, and that there has been a noticeable change in the condition of the port side of the vessel.

The MSC Baltic ran aground in February.