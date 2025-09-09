NEWS

News

Cloudy skies across most of the province this morning

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather

It’s mostly cloudy across Newfoundland this morning. Most areas will see cloudy skies continue, except along the west coast, where sun and cloud will prevail this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to range from 16 to 20 degrees today.

In Labrador, a mix of sun and cloud is expected. There is a chance of showers for most areas this afternoon. Temperatures from 12 to 17 are expected.

There is a frost advisory in effect for:
Buchans and the interior
Deer Lake – Humber Valley
Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
Green Bay – White Bay

Hot and humid start to the weekend
Read more
Unsettled for most of the province today
Read more
Hot and humid across the Island today
Read more
Back to top