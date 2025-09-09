Cloudy skies across most of the province this morning

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather September 9th, 2025

It’s mostly cloudy across Newfoundland this morning. Most areas will see cloudy skies continue, except along the west coast, where sun and cloud will prevail this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to range from 16 to 20 degrees today.

In Labrador, a mix of sun and cloud is expected. There is a chance of showers for most areas this afternoon. Temperatures from 12 to 17 are expected.

There is a frost advisory in effect for:

Buchans and the interior

Deer Lake – Humber Valley

Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity

Green Bay – White Bay