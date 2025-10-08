NEWS

Closing arguments set in murder trial

Lawyers are expected to have their final say to the jury tomorrow in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Belbin.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Supreme Court in St. John’s. Belbin is accused of stabbing 22-year-old Seamus Secord to death on Feb. 7, 2023, during an altercation between the two on Mayor Avenue in the city’s centre.

For the past four weeks, jury members have heard evidence from several witnesses, including Belbin. He said he was acting in self defence after Secord attacked him. Once Justice Trina Simms instructs jury members, they’ll be sequestered with the intention of reaching a verdict.

