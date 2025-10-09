Clarenville RCMP investigating fatal collision on Trans-Canada Highway

News October 9th, 2025

Police in Clarenville are investigating after a motor vehicle collision on Thursday morning resulted in the death of one driver on the Trans-Canada Highway.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 9, police officers responded to a report of a collision between a passenger car and a pickup truck on the TCH, approximately two kilometers west of Jack’s Pond Park.

Members of the Norman’s Cove-Long Cove Volunteer Fire Department and emergency medical services personnel were also engaged in the response.

The driver, an 82-year-old man, of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger was transported to hospital with serious injuries, potentially life-threatening injuries.

As a precaution, the driver of the pickup was also transported to hospital for assessment.

A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has also been engaged.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.