Clarenville RCMP arrests suspected impaired driver at local business

News October 7th, 2025

A 68-year-old Newman’s Cove man was arrested by Clarenville RCMP for impaired operation and refusal to comply with a breath demand on Saturday, after police received multiple tips from the public.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 4, police responded to multiple reports of a possible impaired driver believed to be at a local business on Shoal Harbour Road in Clarenville. Clarenville RCMP officers located the vehicle at the business where it was running and parked erratically. The vehicle was empty, so police entered the business to locate the registered owner.



The 68-year-old driver was located a short time later and showed signs of alcohol impairment. He admitted to driving his truck to the business and refused to provide a breath sample to police.

He was charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired and failure or refusal to comply with a demand. His vehicle was seized and impounded. His license was suspended, and he was released to appear in court at a later date.