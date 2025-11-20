Justice

Clarenville-Bonavista District RCMP continues to investigate theft from power substation

Justice, News

Police continueto investigate a break and enter to the Lethbridge Newfoundland Power substation on Nov. 3, and theft of copper from its live power infrastructure. Police are now turning to the public to help identify an individual observed on video surveillance.

This video surveillance footage shows a person police believe is involved in this crime: https://youtu.be/yBz7TRNXTHU

Anyone who can identify this individual is urged to contact the RCMP at 709-466-3211. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.

