City offices closed Monday for Thanksgiving holiday

The City of St. John’s is reminding residents that all city office and facilities will be closed on Monday for the Thanksgiving holiday. That also means there will be no curbside waste collection on Monday. It will now be collected on Tuesday along with regular Tuesday collection.

The city is also noting there may be delays as waste is being collected from two areas. Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility will also be closed to residential and commercial users. All city parking by-laws remain in effect; however, paid parking regulations will not be enforced as Monday is a shops closing holiday.

