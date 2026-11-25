News, Politics November 25th, 2026

The Churchill Falls Town Hall: Bring Your Questions event, hosted by For All Of Us, takes place tonight, Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 7:00 PM NST (doors open at 6:30 PM) at the Holiday Inn St. John’s Conference Centre in St. John’s.

The event is a free public town hall on the newly proposed Churchill Falls agreement, hosted by Greg Malone, where attendees can bring questions.

SPEAKERS AND EXPERT PANEL

GREG MALONE HOSTActor and writer; author of Don’t Tell the Newfoundlanders

HOSTActor and writer; author of Don’t Tell the Newfoundlanders DES SULLIVAN SPEAKERBusinessman; former Executive Assistant to Premier Frank Moores and Premier Brian Peckford

SPEAKERBusinessman; former Executive Assistant to Premier Frank Moores and Premier Brian Peckford CATHY BEEHAN SPEAKERLawyer; former policy advisor to the Hon. J.C. Crosbie; former head of the NAFTA Secretariat (Canadian Section); CEO Emerita, Action Canada

SPEAKERLawyer; former policy advisor to the Hon. J.C. Crosbie; former head of the NAFTA Secretariat (Canadian Section); CEO Emerita, Action Canada ANDREW GRANT Former VP Finance and CFO, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro Group of Companies, including CF(L)Co

Former VP Finance and CFO, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro Group of Companies, including CF(L)Co GABE GREGORY Professional accountant, independent business consultant and former Executive Vice-President, Operations, Fishery Products International Limited

Professional accountant, independent business consultant and former Executive Vice-President, Operations, Fishery Products International Limited JOHN E. GALE Professional engineer and geoscientist; President, Fracflow Consultants Inc., environmental, hydrogeological and geotechnical engineering consultants

Professional engineer and geoscientist; President, Fracflow Consultants Inc., environmental, hydrogeological and geotechnical engineering consultants MORE TO COMEAdditional speakers and experts will be announced soon.