Churchill Falls public town hall ‘For All Of Us’ taking place tonight
The Churchill Falls Town Hall: Bring Your Questions event, hosted by For All Of Us, takes place tonight, Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 7:00 PM NST (doors open at 6:30 PM) at the Holiday Inn St. John’s Conference Centre in St. John’s.
The event is a free public town hall on the newly proposed Churchill Falls agreement, hosted by Greg Malone, where attendees can bring questions.
SPEAKERS AND EXPERT PANEL
- GREG MALONEHOSTActor and writer; author of Don’t Tell the Newfoundlanders
- DES SULLIVANSPEAKERBusinessman; former Executive Assistant to Premier Frank Moores and Premier Brian Peckford
- CATHY BEEHANSPEAKERLawyer; former policy advisor to the Hon. J.C. Crosbie; former head of the NAFTA Secretariat (Canadian Section); CEO Emerita, Action Canada
- ANDREW GRANTFormer VP Finance and CFO, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro Group of Companies, including CF(L)Co
- GABE GREGORYProfessional accountant, independent business consultant and former Executive Vice-President, Operations, Fishery Products International Limited
- JOHN E. GALEProfessional engineer and geoscientist; President, Fracflow Consultants Inc., environmental, hydrogeological and geotechnical engineering consultants
- MORE TO COMEAdditional speakers and experts will be announced soon.