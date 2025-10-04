NEWS

Chris de Burgh returning to St. John’s April 4th as part of 50th anniversary tour

One of Canada’s favourite legendary singer/songwriters, Chris de Burgh, will return to Canada next spring with a solo tour celebrating an incredible 50 years of his career and his favourite songs. Next year will also mark the 40th anniversary of his hit song The Lady In Red, which reached the #1 position on the charts in 47 countries.

To celebrate his longstanding relationship with his fans around the world and his musical longevity, he released a new album, ‘50’, last year and has embarked on a solo tour that brings him to Canada and Europe. Canada has always had a very special relationship with Canada, one of the first countries that embraced his music and where he had massive success.

“The tour will be about referring back to when I started out, as a single guy with a guitar and piano.  So it will be me performing and talking about the music, talking about the origin of the songs and their background.”

