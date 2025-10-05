NEWS

Chris de Burgh adds second show for St. John’s in April

Due to overwhelming demand a second Chris de Burgh show has been added in St. John’s, for Friday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.

One of Canada’s favourite legendary Irish singer/songwriters, Burgh returns with a solo tour celebrating an incredible 50 years of his career and his favourite songs. It will also mark the 40th anniversary of his mega hit song The Lady In Red, which reached the #1 position on the charts in 47 countries. To celebrate his longstanding relationship with his fans around the world and his musical longevity, he also released a new album, ‘50’, last year.

Tickets for both shows April 3 & 4 on sale now at www.jagsoundhouse.ca

