Child care operators warn of potential funding changes across N.L., threatening $10-a-day child care for families

News September 21st, 2026

Licensed childcare operators across Newfoundland and Labrador are warning of potential changes to affordable childcare if concerns over the province’s Operating Grant Program remain unresolved.

Operators say they’re facing increased administrative demands, staffing shortages, enrolment pressures, growing inclusion needs, and uncertainty around funding and sustainability. Meetings with government are scheduled for September 23rd and 24th. In the meantime, some centres are considering opting out of the program as of October 1st.

The Official Opposition is weighing in, calling on the Education Minister, Paul Dinn, to immediately address concerns raised by child care operators and take action to ensure there is no interruption to $10-a-day child care for families across Newfoundland and Labrador.

For months, early childhood educators and child care operators have been raising concerns about changes the government made to the Operating Grant Program and the impacts those changes are having on educators, children and their families.

“Meaningful consultation with our partners in the Early Learning and Child Care sector is essential to maintaining Newfoundland and Labrador’s high-quality, affordable child care system,” says Education Critic Paul Pike. “It is extremely disappointing that the Conservatives proposed changes to the OGP without consulting child care operators or early childhood educators, and that, several months later, meaningful consultation has still not taken place.”

In a statement the Department of Education and Childhood Development says:

The Provincial Government is working to help families access affordable and quality child care. The Operating Grant Program provides funding to child care centres so that they can offer affordable child care to families.

One policy change ensures child care centres are accepting as many children as they can (rather than just meet the minimums) to reach 100 per cent enrollment. This helps more families access child care.

An existing policy requires centres to provide financial statements and other documentation, which is in line with financial accountability practices throughout government.

While some centres have questioned these policies, the majority of operators who receive over $2 million in government funding have already provided financial statements. In addition, many services have begun to implement changes to reach 100 per cent enrollment, which has already resulted in more families being offered spaces.

We understand that change can be difficult for some operators and we are working with them to address any challenges they may have. We continue to engage with the operators, staff, and families, to ensure that the policy changes are effective.

The Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development has scheduled a meeting with the NL Child Care Licensees group for September 23, and departmental officials also met with them on Friday.