Premier Wakeham set to make announcement related to Churchill Falls jobs this morning

News September 8th, 2026

Premier Tony Wakeham will make an announcement today (Tuesday, September 8) related to the new Churchill Falls agreement for Newfoundland and Labrador and its benefits for the workers of the province.

The announcement will take place at Ironworkers Local 764 Training Centre, 7 Kyle Avenue, Mount Pearl, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Premier Wakeham will be joined by the Honourable Lloyd Parrott, Minister of Energy and Mines, Bob Fiander, Executive Director and union leaders of Trades NL.