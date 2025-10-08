Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP investigate break, enter and theft from vacation property

News October 8th, 2025

Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP is appealing to the public for help, as it investigates a break and enter committed on Oct. 7 at a vacation property in Port aux Basques.

Just before 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a break, enter and theft from a short-term rental property on Grand Bay Road East.

A suspect or suspects gained entry while the guests were away from the property and caused extensive damage throughout the home, including flooding the unit with water and tossing a television off a balcony. The suspect(s) also stole personal items from the visiting occupants. The investigation will continue with support from RCMP Forensic Identification Services.