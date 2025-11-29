CFS-NL holds 2025 AGM; elects representatives for the upcoming year

News November 29th, 2025

From Nov.14-16 students from student unions across the province met in Corner Brook to discuss concerns, organize, and elect new student representatives for the 2026-27 term, starting on May 1, 2026.

Chairperson Nicolas Keough and Treasurer Saif Sayeedi were both re-elected to serve another term, while Tyson Jesso, current President of Grenfell Campus Students’ Union, was elected as Campaigns Coordinator. Six constituency representatives were also elected, and the meeting was attended by students attending multiple post-secondary institutions and in various locations throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.

“It was wonderful to see students from all across the province come together and discuss the future

of the student movement, especially with Tony Wakeham’s recent election as Premier,” said Nicolas Keough, CFS-NL Chairperson. “Myself and the team are excited to advocate on behalf of student

issues for another year.”

Among other things, students at the AGM discussed rising tuition fees, Premier Tony Wakeham’s

recent commitments to students in the wake of the recent provincial election, and the issue of

non-refundable acceptance deposit fees at both MUN and CNA. A special general meeting will be

held virtually in early 2026 to approve the budget for the 2026-27 year.