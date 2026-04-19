Centre-city collision sends at least one person to hospital

News April 19th, 2026

A collision in the centre of St. John’s on Saturday evening sent at least one person to hospital.

At about 8:45 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Freshwater Road and Stamps Lane following a two-vehicle collision. The crash, which caused significant damage, sent both vehicles onto a nearby sidewalk before coming to rest.

While no serious injuries were reported, at least one person was taken to hospital for assessment.

In a second incident, a pedestrian was taken to hospital with reported minor injuries after being knocked down by a vehicle at the intersection of Ruth Avenue and Old Placentia Road in Mount Pearl. That collision happened shortly after 11:00 p.m..

Video from the scene of a two-vehicle collision in St. John’s on Saturday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)