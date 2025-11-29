Cathedral Basilica Foundation begins new chapter

NEWS

The once Basilica Heritage Foundation has announced a new name and visual identity as it enters an exciting new era of preservation, community connection, and cultural revitalization. The organization will now be known as the Cathedral Basilica Foundation of Newfoundland and Labrador, reflecting both its proud legacy and its renewed vision for the future.

The name change signifies an important milestone in the Foundation’s ongoing mission: to protect, preserve, and celebrate the Cathedral Basilica — one of Newfoundland and Labrador’s most treasured landmarks — while expanding its role as a gathering space for arts, culture, history, and community life.

“This new chapter is about more than a name and a logo — it’s about embracing the full potential of what the Basilica means to our community,” said Maria Conkey, Executive Director of the Foundation. “Our mission remains rooted in preservation, but it is also about reimagining how this remarkable space can continue to serve and inspire. The Cathedral Basilica Foundation will carry that mission forward with renewed energy, broader vision, and deeper community connection.”

