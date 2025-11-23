Business

Business

Business & Arts NL 2025 Local Holiday Gift Guide features 52 artists from across the province

Business, News

Business & Arts NL have announced the launch of their annual Local Holiday Gift Guide.

During a holiday season where shoppers are showing their dedication to the Canadian economy by shopping locally, the Gift Guide offers direct connections to artists and artisans across the province, and the chance to support Newfoundland and Labrador’s creative economy and the talented artists who work here.

Now in its eighth year, the Guide boasts offerings from 52 local artists and organizations, and showcases a huge variety of products and experiences including jewellery, cards, fine art, clothing, candles, books, art classes, and more.

To learn more about the Guide visit: businessandartsnl.com/local-holiday-gift-guide.

Related Articles

OCI tells FFAW it’s time to stop playing ‘blame game’ about south coast cod stocks
Read more
New report outlines recommendations to improve the local film industry
Read more
Quinlan Brothers outline next steps after charges dismissed
Read more
Quinlan Brothers ‘vindicated’ as court dismisses charges of processing dead snow crab
Read more
Ottawa appoints former premier Dwight Ball to chair Canada Development Investment Corp.
Read more
Manufacturing Insights Conference 2025 taking place Thursday in St. John’s
Read more
Back to top