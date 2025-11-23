Business & Arts NL 2025 Local Holiday Gift Guide features 52 artists from across the province

Business, News November 23rd, 2025

Business & Arts NL have announced the launch of their annual Local Holiday Gift Guide.

During a holiday season where shoppers are showing their dedication to the Canadian economy by shopping locally, the Gift Guide offers direct connections to artists and artisans across the province, and the chance to support Newfoundland and Labrador’s creative economy and the talented artists who work here.

Now in its eighth year, the Guide boasts offerings from 52 local artists and organizations, and showcases a huge variety of products and experiences including jewellery, cards, fine art, clothing, candles, books, art classes, and more.

To learn more about the Guide visit: businessandartsnl.com/local-holiday-gift-guide.