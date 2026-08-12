Burin Peninsula RCMP seizes ATV, charges youth for stunting

Justice, News August 12th, 2026

A young driver had their licence suspended and their all-terrain vehicle impounded after police charged them with stunting on Tuesday afternoon.

On August 11, around 3:45 p.m. officers conducting patrols in St. Lawrence observed an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) performing a stunt on Water Street. Police followed the ATV and found the vehicle and operator parked in a nearby lot.

When approached by officers, the 16-year-old operator was unable to provide valid insurance documents for the ATV.

Police seized and impounded the vehicle, and suspended the youth’s driver’s licence. They were issued tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for operating without insurance and for stunting.

Driving a vehicle on a roadway while performing or engaging in a stunt is dangerous not only for the driver, but for everyone around them. Drivers caught stunting can be ticketed and fined, and have their licence suspended.