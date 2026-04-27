Burin Peninsula RCMP responds to disturbance call, man charged with mischief

Justice, News April 27th, 2026

Burin Peninsula RCMP arrested a 47-year-old man last Thursday night after responding to a disturbance in progress outside of a home in Grand Bank.



Just after 9:00 p.m. on April 23, police received a report of a disturbance in progress. A man was witnessed yelling outside of the Grand Bank residence, and when police arrived, they confirmed that he did not live at that address and was not known to the homeowner.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, and a witness reported he had walked towards another nearby house. Police located him at his residence, and he was taken into custody and charged with mischief.

He was released on strict conditions and will appear in court next month.

The investigation is ongoing.