BREAKING: House of Assembly votes in favour of Churchill Falls deal 21-18

News, Politics September 17th, 2026

The Churchill Falls deal has passed in the House of Assembly by a narrow margin.

The vote was 21-18.

All PC MHAs voted in favour, as well as independent MHA Eddie Joyce. Meanwhile all Liberal and NDP members voted against the deal, as well as recently independent MHA Keith Russell.

The vote came at the end of a four-day special debate.

In his closing remarks, NDP leader Jim Dinn said he could not vote in favour of the deal unless three conditions were met: independent oversight including the PUB, that the final agreements be brought back to the House of Assembly for a vote, and approval by Innu Nation. He says none were met. Dinn says if there was a third option to vote ‘not yet’, he would choose that option.

Liberal Leader John Hogan says his main concern was that the new deal did not include market-based pricing. Hogan raised concerns for transparency with the oversight process. He added that he could not vote in favour of the deal without approval from Innu Nation.

While speaking to media on Thursday, Premier Wakeham confirmed that the deal will return to the House of Assembly prior to definitive agreements, though he did not say whether members will have the chance to vote on the deal at that time.

Wakeham has also said oversight of the deal will continue, with Dan Levert, Julia Mullaley and Mike Jardine agreeing to stay on as the Oversight Committee.

In his closing remarks, Wakeham said the new deal is about future generations and leaves the province with more jobs, value and optionality.