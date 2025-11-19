Brad Gushue one of eight men’s team hoping to win Olympic curling trials in Halifax this week

News, Sports November 19th, 2025

Canada’s top curling teams will be in Nova Scotia this week. The 2025 Montana’s Canadian Curling Trials are set for Nov. 22–30 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

The Montana’s Trials schedule is packed with compelling storylines, including rematches of recent Canadian men’s and women’s championship gold-medal games, hometown favourites chasing glory, and a first-of-its-kind format in Canadian curling – a best-of-three final to decide who will be nominated to represent Canada in four-player curling at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina.

The women’s competition is headlined by four-time Canadian champion Team Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., while Team Rachel Homan — two-time reigning Canadian and world champions — opens with a marquee clash against Winnipeg’s Team Kate Cameron.

On the men’s side, Atlantic Canada curling fans will have their eyes on St. John’s-based team Brad Gushue as it faces Team Rylan Kleiter of Saskatoon. Meanwhile, defending Montana’s Brier champions Team Brad Jacobs take to the ice against Calgary rivals Team Kevin Koe on Saturday, the opening day.

Each gender’s eight-team field will play a seven-game round robin, with only three teams advancing to the playoffs. Second and third place meet in a semifinal, with the winner advancing to a best-of-three final series set for Nov. 28–30.