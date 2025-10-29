Bonavista RCMP arrests two illegal drivers

News October 29th, 2025

Bonavista RCMP took two drivers off the province’s roadways this week – one for driving while prohibited and the other for impaired driving.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop and found the driver, a 57-year-old woman, was operating the vehicle while prohibited to do so. She was arrested by police, her vehicle was seized and impounded, and she will appear in court to answer to a charge of driving while prohibited.

On Oct. 27, police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Route 235 near King’s Cove. The driver showed signs of impairment, and police arrested the 70-year-old man for impaired driving. The results were confirmed by further testing at the detachment, with results three times the legal limit. The man’s license was suspended, his vehicle was seized and impounded, and he will appear in court at a later date to answer to impaired driving charges.