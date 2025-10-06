Bay St. George RCMP tickets unlicensed youth ATV driver; vehicle impounded

News October 6th, 2025

A 15-year-old was ticketed over the weekend for operating a dirt bike without valid insurance, despite multiple warnings from Bay St. George RCMP.

The youth was observed driving the dirt bike dangerously by RCMP officers on patrol on Minnesota Drive in Stephenville. A traffic stop was initiated, and the youth was found to have been given three previous warnings regarding driving dangerously and/or without insurance.

The youth was issued a ticket for operating an off-road vehicle without insurance and the vehicle was impounded. Their parents were called to the scene to take them home.

Anyone found operating off-road vehicles contrary to the Highway Traffic Act or Off-Road Vehicles Act will be charged, vehicles will be seized and, where applicable, parents/guardians can also be charged.