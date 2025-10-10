NEWS

News

Bay St. George RCMP seizes vehicle of suspended driver overnight

News

A 38-year-old driver had his vehicle seized and impounded, and was issued a ticket for driving with a suspended license last night in Stephenville Crossing.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers were on patrol in Stephenville Crossing and observed a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop was initiated, and the operator of the vehicle was found to be driving with a suspended license. The vehicle was seized and impounded, and the driver was issued a ticket under the Highway Traffic Act.

Related Articles

St. John’s now accepting submissions for Art Procurement Program
Read more
Canada post reducing door-to-door deliveries
Read more
Police investigating break, enter and theft at Stephenville Crossing 50+ Club
Read more
Outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to various brands of pistachio products
Read more
St. John’s receives federal funding for public health initiative
Read more
Temporary ramp closures on the Cloverleaf Overpass this week
Read more
Back to top