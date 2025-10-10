Bay St. George RCMP seizes vehicle of suspended driver overnight

News October 10th, 2025

A 38-year-old driver had his vehicle seized and impounded, and was issued a ticket for driving with a suspended license last night in Stephenville Crossing.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers were on patrol in Stephenville Crossing and observed a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop was initiated, and the operator of the vehicle was found to be driving with a suspended license. The vehicle was seized and impounded, and the driver was issued a ticket under the Highway Traffic Act.