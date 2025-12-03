Bay St. George RCMP respond to auto theft and assault, suspect arrested and charged

Justice, News December 3rd, 2025

Bay St. George RCMP arrested 23-year-old Stefan King of Stephenville Crossing for robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, assault against a police officer, and numerous other criminal offences on Nov. 27.

At approximately 2:07 a.m. on Thursday, Bay St. George RCMP received a report of a robbery and theft of motor vehicle in the area of Main Street in St. George’s.

Police learned that a woman exited her home to confront a man she observed in the truck bed of her vehicle. Two residents searching the area for the same male, who they believed had attempted to steal an off-road vehicle nearby, intervened in an attempt to ensure the safety of the woman and de-escalate the situation.

The suspect assaulted one of the men before fleeing in the stolen struck. Both men were struck by the stolen vehicle, and one man was dragged as the suspect fled the area. The men were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and continue to recover at home.

At about 2:23 a.m., police received a report of a single vehicle crash involving the stolen pickup truck on Brook Street in Stephenville Crossing. Officers responded to the scene, identified the suspect as 23-year-old Stefan King, and located him inside a residence.

King did not comply with police commands and was ultimately taken into police custody following a struggle and the deployment of a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW). He was transported to hospital as a precaution and medically cleared for incarceration.

King was held in custody to appear in court on Friday. He was remanded by the courts and is expected to make his next appearance in court on Dec. 8. He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Robbery,

Theft of a motor vehicle,

Assault with a weapon

Assault on a police officer – five counts,

Resist arrest – four counts,

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The investigation is continuing, with the possibility of additional charges.