News November 23rd, 2026

Bay St. George RCMP is investigating an overnight break and enter at a residence in Stephenville Crossing, and the theft of a all-terrain vehicle. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact police.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on November 22, Bay St. George RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence on Hillview Avenue in Stephenville Crossing. On arrival, officers learned that the suspect or suspects forced entry into the building and stole a 2017 Kawasaki Mule side-by-side, Newfoundland and Labrador licence plate VGX 837.

Anyone with information, including witnesses or those with surveillance or dash camera footage from the area around the time of the break-in, is asked to contact the Bay St. George RCMP detachment as soon as possible at 709-643-2118 or contact your local police.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)