Bay St. George RCMP arrest intoxicated man, seize motorcycle following crash

News August 25th, 2025

A 46-year-old man is facing charges of impaired operation after crashing a motorcycle in Stephenville on Aug. 24. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., police received a report of a motorcycle crash on Georgia Drive in Stephenville. Police attended the scene and located the operator who showed signs of alcohol impairment.

The motorcycle operator failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired operation. He was transported to the detachment, where he provided further breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

The man’s license was suspended and his motorcycle seized and impounded. He was released from police custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to face charges of impaired operation.

Anyone who may have dash camera footage of this particular crash is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118.